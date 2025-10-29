Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Initiates Coverage on Neptune Insurance (NYSE:NP)

Equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Insurance (NYSE:NP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.35% from the company’s previous close.

NP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares set a $23.00 price target on shares of Neptune Insurance in a report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Neptune Insurance in a report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Neptune Insurance in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Neptune Insurance to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Neptune Insurance in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neptune Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.54.

Neptune Insurance Stock Up 1.6%

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE NP opened at $25.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Neptune Insurance has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $33.23.

In other news, major shareholder Vii L.P. Ftv sold 678,019 shares of Neptune Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $12,712,856.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 22,350,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,074,331.25. The trade was a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hold 101 Lp Bsiv sold 820,123 shares of Neptune Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $15,377,306.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 19,530,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,196,350. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our mission is to create a smarter, more resilient insurance platform powered by AI, data science, and technology, enabling insurers to deploy capacity with confidence and delivering instant access to coverage for policyholders and agents. Neptune is a leading, high-growth, highly profitable, data-driven managing general agent that is revolutionizing the way homeowners and businesses protect against the growing risks of flooding.

