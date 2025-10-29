Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS Stake Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 41.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth $252,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.7% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.6% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 48,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.9% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 31,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $78.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $74.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.36.

In other news, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 6,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $437,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 53,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,908.20. This represents a 10.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $412,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 258,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,760,583.86. The trade was a 2.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,716 shares of company stock valued at $5,989,535. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $89.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 897.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.43. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $112.57.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $351.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.67 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

