Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) Short Interest Up 17,600.0% in October

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 17,700 shares, a growth of 17,600.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 491,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Kronos Advanced Technologies Stock Down 13.2%

Shares of KNOS stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Kronos Advanced Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

Kronos Advanced Technologies Company Profile

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc manufactures, distributes, and licenses air movement and purification devices in the United States. The company offers air purifiers and masks. It markets and sells products directly through our website, 1800safeair.com, as well as through independent sales representatives.

