Lakeside Advisors INC. Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Lakeside Advisors INC. lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.5% of Lakeside Advisors INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. HFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,778 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,637 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $201.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.72. The company has a market cap of $4.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $203.15.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. DA Davidson raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, September 29th. HSBC set a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,751,577 shares of company stock worth $670,766,375. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

