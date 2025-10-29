Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Up 3.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) shot up 3.4% on Monday after Dbs Bank raised their price target on the stock from $119.40 to $184.20. The stock traded as high as $158.25 and last traded at $156.90. 13,276,264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 11,923,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.68.

LRCX has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $113.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $7,249,191.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 251,047 shares in the company, valued at $34,870,428.30. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total value of $1,418,804.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 56,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,942,091.42. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $1,894,585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,152,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,389,358,000 after buying an additional 8,364,375 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $604,344,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lam Research by 14.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,622,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,954,188,000 after buying an additional 5,102,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Lam Research by 99.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,739,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,242,000 after buying an additional 2,864,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.50 and a 200 day moving average of $101.30. The stock has a market cap of $195.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

