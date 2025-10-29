Lemonade (LMND) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Lemonade to post earnings of ($0.70) per share and revenue of $185.0570 million for the quarter. Lemonade has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $164.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.88 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 36.12% and a negative net margin of 33.96%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lemonade to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lemonade stock opened at $57.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.35. Lemonade has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $62.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 2.24.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LMND shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lemonade from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Lemonade to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lemonade from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $23.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $48.00.

In related news, COO Adina Eckstein sold 5,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 189,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,292,997. The trade was a 2.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $136,824.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 102,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,154,664.98. This trade represents a 2.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,020 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 1.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Lemonade by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lemonade in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

