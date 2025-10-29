Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 229,300 shares, a growth of 14,231.3% from the September 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 125,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Light Trading Up 3.1%

OTCMKTS LGSXY opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. Light has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04.

Light Company Profile

Light SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power in Brazil. The company distributes electricity in the state of Rio de Janeiro. It also engages in the research, planning, building, operation, and exploration of generation and transmission systems; purchase, sale, import, and export of electric and thermal power, and gas and industrial utilities; provision of consulting services in the energy sector; lease of real estate and personal properties; acquisition and sale of goods related to the studies and projects; implementation, operation, and maintenance of construction works and facilities; and trading activities.

