Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOTY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 168,100 shares, a growth of 168,000.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,020,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,020,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Get Lingerie Fighting Championships alerts:

Lingerie Fighting Championships Trading Down 50.0%

Shares of BOTY stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Lingerie Fighting Championships has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

Lingerie Fighting Championships Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc, a media company, focuses on the development, production, promotion, and distribution of entertainment through live entertainment events, digital home videos, broadcast television networks, and video on demand and digital media channels in the United States. It offers wrestling and mixed martial arts fights featuring women under the LFC brand name.

Receive News & Ratings for Lingerie Fighting Championships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lingerie Fighting Championships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.