Linkers Industries Limited (NASDAQ:LNKS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Linkers Industries Limited (NASDAQ:LNKS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 97,200 shares, an increase of 308.4% from the September 30th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Linkers Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linkers Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Get Our Latest Research Report on LNKS
Linkers Industries Price Performance
Linkers Industries Company Profile
Linkers Industries Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of manufacturing, supplying, and selling connectors, assemblies, wire, and cable harnesses. It operates through the following geographical segments: Thailand, Malaysia, Switzerland, the United States of America, and Others. The company was founded on December 8, 2022 and is headquartered in Sungai Petani, Malaysia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Linkers Industries
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- The Drone Arms Race: From Battlefield to Balance Sheet
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Why Wall Street Is Backing These 3 Comeback Stocks
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Intel’s Breakout Quarter: More Than a Beat, It’s a Declaration
Receive News & Ratings for Linkers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linkers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.