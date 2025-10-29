Linkers Industries Limited (NASDAQ:LNKS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Linkers Industries Limited (NASDAQ:LNKS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 97,200 shares, an increase of 308.4% from the September 30th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Get Linkers Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Linkers Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linkers Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LNKS

Linkers Industries Price Performance

Linkers Industries Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ LNKS opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. Linkers Industries has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.55.

(Get Free Report)

Linkers Industries Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of manufacturing, supplying, and selling connectors, assemblies, wire, and cable harnesses. It operates through the following geographical segments: Thailand, Malaysia, Switzerland, the United States of America, and Others. The company was founded on December 8, 2022 and is headquartered in Sungai Petani, Malaysia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linkers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linkers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.