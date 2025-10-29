Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.30.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cormark cut Lithium Americas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 25th.

Lithium Americas Trading Down 3.6%

Lithium Americas stock opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 9.88. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $10.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 1.43.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Alexi Illya Zawadzki sold 353,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $3,355,104.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 40,005 shares in the company, valued at $379,247.40. This trade represents a 89.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lithium Americas by 33.9% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lithium Americas by 0.6% during the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 735,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Lithium Americas by 86.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Lithium Americas by 18.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Lithium Americas by 8.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 95,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

