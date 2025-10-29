Lithium Corporation (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lithium Corporation (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 454,300 shares, a growth of 14,554.8% from the September 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,544,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,544,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Lithium Price Performance
LTUM opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06. Lithium has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.44.
Lithium Company Profile
