LivaNova (LIVN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect LivaNova to post earnings of $0.91 per share and revenue of $342.3180 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 14.57% and a negative net margin of 16.13%.The firm had revenue of $352.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect LivaNova to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LivaNova Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $53.86 on Wednesday. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $32.48 and a 1-year high of $58.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.56 and its 200-day moving average is $47.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivaNova

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in LivaNova during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in LivaNova by 270.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,657,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in LivaNova by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 55,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LIVN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on LivaNova and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LivaNova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Featured Articles

