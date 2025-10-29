Macquarie Energy Transition ETF (NYSEARCA:PWER) Short Interest Up 300.0% in October

Macquarie Energy Transition ETF (NYSEARCA:PWER – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Macquarie Energy Transition ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA PWER opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.06. Macquarie Energy Transition ETF has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $34.07. The company has a market cap of $6.63 million, a PE ratio of 144.04 and a beta of 1.06.
Macquarie Energy Transition ETF Company Profile
