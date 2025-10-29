Macquarie Initiates Coverage on Fermi (NASDAQ:FRMI)

Equities researchers at Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Fermi (NASDAQ:FRMI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.21% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Fermi in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fermi in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Fermi in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Fermi in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Fermi in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.56.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRMI
Fermi Stock Performance
Fermi Company Profile
Fermi’s mission is to power the artificial intelligence (“AI”) needs of tomorrow. We are an advanced energy and hyperscaler development company purpose-built for the AI era. Our mission is to deliver up to 11 gigawatts (“GW”) of low-carbon, HyperRedundant™, and on-demand power directly to the world’s most compute-intensive businesses with 1.1 GW of power projected to be online by the end of 2026.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fermi
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- The Drone Arms Race: From Battlefield to Balance Sheet
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Why Wall Street Is Backing These 3 Comeback Stocks
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Intel’s Breakout Quarter: More Than a Beat, It’s a Declaration
Receive News & Ratings for Fermi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fermi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.