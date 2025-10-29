Macquarie Initiates Coverage on Fermi (NASDAQ:FRMI)

Equities researchers at Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Fermi (NASDAQ:FRMI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Fermi in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fermi in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Fermi in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Fermi in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Fermi in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Fermi Stock Performance

Fermi Company Profile

FRMI opened at $29.86 on Monday. Fermi has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $36.99.

Fermi’s mission is to power the artificial intelligence (“AI”) needs of tomorrow. We are an advanced energy and hyperscaler development company purpose-built for the AI era. Our mission is to deliver up to 11 gigawatts (“GW”) of low-carbon, HyperRedundant™, and on-demand power directly to the world’s most compute-intensive businesses with 1.1 GW of power projected to be online by the end of 2026.

