MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Grows Stock Position in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,447 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.7% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 386.7% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 66.7% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $542.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $555.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $512.46 and a 200-day moving average of $484.58.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%.The company had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 24.34%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $675.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Arete lifted their price target on Microsoft from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Microsoft from $643.00 to $648.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.58.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at $20,624,012.52. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

