Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Short Interest Up 307.4% in October

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 38,300 shares, an increase of 307.4% from the September 30th total of 9,400 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Mannatech Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTEX opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.26. Mannatech has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Mannatech in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mannatech currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

