Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,134,365 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,535 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 3.9% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $179,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after acquiring an additional 382,231,120 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,412,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896,735 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 123.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after acquiring an additional 103,889,872 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,826,199,000 after buying an additional 18,733,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Wolfe Research set a $230.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. HSBC set a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $201.03 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $203.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $5,014,448.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,855,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,092,342.04. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.73, for a total transaction of $4,768,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,783,203 shares in the company, valued at $13,309,750,308.19. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,751,577 shares of company stock worth $670,766,375. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

