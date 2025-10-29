Massachusetts Wealth Management Sells 223 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Massachusetts Wealth Management lessened its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,452 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.9% of Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $201.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.72. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $203.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Hsbc Global Res raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.23.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.73, for a total value of $4,768,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,783,203 shares in the company, valued at $13,309,750,308.19. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $5,014,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,855,762 shares in the company, valued at $518,092,342.04. This represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,751,577 shares of company stock worth $670,766,375 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

