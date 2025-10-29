Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Short Interest Update

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 21,800 shares, a growth of 10,800.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Meiji Stock Performance

MEJHY stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.21. Meiji has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $14.81.

Meiji Company Profile

Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of dairy products, confectioneries, nutritional products, and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Food and Pharmaceutical. It provides yogurt, cheese, drinking milk, beverages, butter, margarine, cream, ice cream, frozen food, chocolates, gummy, chewing gums, sports nutrition products, protein, infant formula, enteral formula, beauty supplements, OTC drugs, feed stuffs, sugar, and corn sweeteners.

