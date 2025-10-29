Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Short Interest Update

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 21,800 shares, a growth of 10,800.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Meiji Stock Performance
MEJHY stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.21. Meiji has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $14.81.
Meiji Company Profile
