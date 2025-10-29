Melco International Development Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Short Interest Up 462,666.7% in October

Melco International Development Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,388,300 shares, a growth of 462,666.7% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13,883.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13,883.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MDEVF opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61. Melco International Development has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $0.83.

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, and Japan. It operates in two segments: Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

