Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Purchased by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 601.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.4% of Ballast Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price (up previously from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, July 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $920.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $829.66.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $751.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $741.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $694.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $479.80 and a twelve month high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.95, for a total value of $46,557,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 237,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,059,219.75. The trade was a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total value of $11,939,605.21. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 213,146 shares of company stock valued at $164,208,279 in the last three months. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

