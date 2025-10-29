Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Purchased by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 861 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 221,689 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $127,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 58,838 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,912,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META opened at $751.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $741.78 and a 200-day moving average of $694.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.80 and a 12-month high of $796.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.97, for a total value of $333,391.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,947 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,760.59. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.37, for a total value of $382,176.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,820,861.75. The trade was a 1.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 213,146 shares of company stock worth $164,208,279 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $740.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target (up from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $845.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $829.66.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

