Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Sold by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,792 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 1.1% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $425,727,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,351 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $82,925,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 13.6% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 6,860 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $780.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $980.00 price objective (up from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.66.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.1%

Meta Platforms stock opened at $751.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.80 and a 12-month high of $796.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $741.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $694.67.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.95, for a total transaction of $46,557,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 237,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,059,219.75. This represents a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total transaction of $11,939,605.21. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 213,146 shares of company stock valued at $164,208,279 in the last three months. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.