Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 253,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,622 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 2.0% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $186,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $751.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $479.80 and a 1-year high of $796.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $741.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $694.67.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 7.60%.

In other Meta Platforms news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.97, for a total transaction of $333,391.05. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,760.59. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.30, for a total transaction of $372,912.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 8,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,113,017.50. This trade represents a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 213,146 shares of company stock valued at $164,208,279 in the last three months. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $980.00 price target (up previously from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $829.66.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

