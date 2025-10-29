MetLife (MET) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.30 per share and revenue of $18.6413 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.30). MetLife had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MetLife to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MET opened at $78.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. MetLife has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $89.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in MetLife by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 21,771 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth $444,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MetLife from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded MetLife from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

