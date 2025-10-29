Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Shares Acquired by Motiv8 Investments LLC

Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,258 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.0% of Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 386.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at $20,624,012.52. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $490.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $626.58.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $542.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $512.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $484.58. Microsoft Corporation has a 1 year low of $344.79 and a 1 year high of $555.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.34%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

