Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Shares Bought by KPP Advisory Services LLC

KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,281 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.1% of KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 564,387.1% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 90,549,369 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,040,162,000 after buying an additional 90,533,328 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $18,733,827,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,787,746 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,316,535,000 after buying an additional 11,600,470 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 691,386,214 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $259,539,471,000 after buying an additional 7,314,509 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,338,953 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,521,349,000 after buying an additional 6,101,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised Microsoft from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on Microsoft from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research set a $675.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Microsoft from $680.00 to $682.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $586.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $626.58.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at $20,624,012.52. This represents a 11.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $542.07 on Wednesday. Microsoft Corporation has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $555.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $512.46 and its 200-day moving average is $484.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%.The company had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 24.34%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

