Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Shares Sold by Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV trimmed its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,578 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 11.1% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the second quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 14,721 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.4% in the second quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 19,666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Headland Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% in the second quarter. Headland Capital LLC now owns 16,989 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 152,612 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $75,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $542.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $512.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $484.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. Microsoft Corporation has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%.The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.34%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Microsoft from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 3rd. KeyCorp raised Microsoft from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.58.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

