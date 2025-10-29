Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Stock Holdings Lowered by Bennett Associates Wealth Management

Bennett Associates Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,749 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 0.7% of Bennett Associates Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bennett Associates Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 386.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $542.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Microsoft Corporation has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $555.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $512.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $484.58.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Arete Research upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $710.00 to $730.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,624,012.52. This represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

