Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Trading Up 1.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) was up 1.5% on Monday after Arete Research raised their price target on the stock from $710.00 to $730.00. The stock traded as high as $534.58 and last traded at $531.52. Approximately 18,487,261 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 21,592,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $523.61.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MSFT. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Microsoft from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $625.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $626.58.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,624,012.52. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 386.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $512.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $484.58.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.34%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

