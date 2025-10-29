Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $34.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.54% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of MPB opened at $29.95 on Monday. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $33.87. The firm has a market cap of $688.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $32.43 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

