MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 32.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MidWestOne Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ MOFG opened at $37.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $782.01 million, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.03. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $40.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 10.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,872,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 927,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,467,000 after purchasing an additional 31,340 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 110,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 22.8% during the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 747,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,132,000 after purchasing an additional 138,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 61.9% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 63,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 24,188 shares in the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

