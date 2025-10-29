Mizuho Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Stock

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Mizuho from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alkermes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $43.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.23.

Alkermes Stock Performance

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $31.00 on Monday. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average of $29.19.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $394.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.23 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Alkermes has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.470 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alkermes will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $283,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,022.20. This represents a 10.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 85,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 17,413 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth about $587,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 28,596 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 2,422.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 881,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,100,000 after acquiring an additional 846,861 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

