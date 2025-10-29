Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. $INSP

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $76.80 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.77 and a 12 month high of $216.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.23.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $217.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Inspire Medical Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.400-0.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $233.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group set a $89.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $195.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.13.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $1,027,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,129.13. This represents a 19.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

