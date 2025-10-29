Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $124.67 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 707,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,779 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $124,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Alphabet by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 219,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,924,000 after purchasing an additional 20,752 shares during the last quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C. now owns 41,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $267.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.35 and its 200 day moving average is $197.43. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $270.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,785. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,371,905.30. This represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $222.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.34.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

