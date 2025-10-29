Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $98.48 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,437 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $98,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 28,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 80,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,298,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM stock opened at $305.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $303.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $839.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

