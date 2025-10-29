Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 113,952 Shares of H. B. Fuller Company $FUL

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 113,952 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in H. B. Fuller were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of H. B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in H. B. Fuller by 35.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in H. B. Fuller by 444.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in H. B. Fuller by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in H. B. Fuller by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at H. B. Fuller

In other H. B. Fuller news, CFO John J. Corkrean sold 14,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $857,728.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 54,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,700.26. This trade represents a 20.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joao Magalhaes sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $61,884.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,978.35. This trade represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,367 shares of company stock worth $978,399. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

H. B. Fuller Stock Down 0.4%

FUL stock opened at $59.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.11. H. B. Fuller Company has a 12 month low of $47.56 and a 12 month high of $80.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.12.

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter. H. B. Fuller had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 11.49%. H. B. Fuller has set its FY 2022 guidance at $4.100-$4.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that H. B. Fuller Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H. B. Fuller Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 16th. H. B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FUL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised H. B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of H. B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of H. B. Fuller in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of H. B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

About H. B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

