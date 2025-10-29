Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 138 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. $CVCO

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 5.5% in the second quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cavco Industries news, Director Susan L. Blount sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.30, for a total value of $1,298,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,331.80. This trade represents a 44.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Kerley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.55, for a total transaction of $240,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,445,062.95. The trade was a 6.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,884 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cavco Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.50.

CVCO opened at $558.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $545.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $487.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.23. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $393.53 and a 1 year high of $602.57.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.61. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 8.99%.The firm had revenue of $556.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 EPS for the current year.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

