Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,020 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. $ACAD

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 627.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 645.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 310,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 268,714 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 757.7% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 30,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 547.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 28,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $82,727.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,521.55. This represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Garofalo sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $41,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,424.36. This trade represents a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,098 shares of company stock valued at $678,256. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACAD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of ACAD opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.75. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $26.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.52.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $264.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

