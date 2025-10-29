Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,260 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. $FHB

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,150 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FHB. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 70,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth about $611,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FHB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of FHB opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.44. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.84.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.73%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

