Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,584 Shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc $CNK

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 106.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,589,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,153 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter worth about $32,297,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,346,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,225 shares during the last quarter. Rivermont Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,000,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,465,000.

Cinemark Price Performance

Shares of CNK opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. Cinemark Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $36.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average is $28.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75.

Cinemark Dividend Announcement

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.15). Cinemark had a return on equity of 59.16% and a net margin of 9.13%.The firm had revenue of $940.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cinemark from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wedbush raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Cinemark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cinemark news, EVP Melissa Thomas sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $181,224.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 203,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,128,840.56. This trade represents a 3.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

See Also

