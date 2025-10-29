National Bankshares Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Stock

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.03% from the stock’s previous close.

IGM has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$54.86.

IGM Financial Trading Up 0.2%

Insider Activity

TSE:IGM opened at C$54.53 on Monday. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of C$38.89 and a 12 month high of C$56.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$51.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$46.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, Director Brent Jason Allen sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.56, for a total transaction of C$70,460.56. Insiders have sold a total of 2,840 shares of company stock worth $137,909 over the last three months. Company insiders own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

IGM Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IGM Financial is the largest non-bank-affiliated asset manager in Canada. The firm is part of the Power Financial group of companies, which includes Great-West Life, London Life, Canada Life, and Putnam Investments. IGM has two main operating divisionsasset management (operated through Mackenzie Investments) and wealth management (via its Investors Group Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel subsidiaries)that provide investment management products and services.

