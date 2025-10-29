National Bankshares Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Stock

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$352.00 to C$358.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 36.17% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins dropped their price target on Intact Financial from C$335.00 to C$305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Intact Financial from C$339.00 to C$318.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Intact Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$316.00 to C$317.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. CIBC dropped their price target on Intact Financial from C$315.00 to C$288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Intact Financial from C$359.00 to C$346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$321.10.
Intact Financial Corp is a property and casualty insurance company that provides written premiums in Canada. The company distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a network of brokers and a wholly-owned subsidiary, BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through Belairdirect. Most of the company’s direct premiums are written in the personal automotive space.
