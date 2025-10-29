National Bankshares Increases Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target to C$48.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.22% from the stock’s previous close.

EFN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.38.

Element Fleet Management Trading Down 1.0%

EFN stock opened at C$37.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.49. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of C$25.00 and a twelve month high of C$38.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$36.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.61.

In other news, insider Heath Leslie Valkenburg acquired 813 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$36.90 per share, with a total value of C$29,999.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$153,245.70. This represents a 24.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Financial separated into two independent public companies in October 2016. The former company now consists of Element Fleet Management, a global fleet management company, and ECN Capital, a commercial finance company. Element Fleet Management provides management services and financing for commercial vehicle and equipment fleets.

