National Bankshares Increases Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Price Target to C$13.50

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.80% from the company’s current price.
Stingray Group Stock Performance
RAY.A stock opened at C$11.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$792.22 million, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.75. Stingray Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.45.
Stingray Group Company Profile
