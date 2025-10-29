National Bankshares Increases Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Price Target to C$13.50

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.80% from the company’s current price.

Stingray Group Stock Performance

RAY.A stock opened at C$11.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$792.22 million, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.75. Stingray Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.45.

Stingray Group Company Profile

Stingray Group Inc is a music, media, and technology company. The company is a provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps. It operates through the following segments namely the Broadcasting and commercial music segment and Radio segment.

