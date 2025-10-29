National Bankshares Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Stock Price

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at National Bankshares from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BAM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Bank of America downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $55.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $41.78 and a 1 year high of $64.10.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 55.92%.The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1,270.6% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 559.5% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 93.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

