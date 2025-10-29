National Bankshares Lowers Brookfield (TSE:BN) Price Target to C$56.00

Brookfield (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$82.00 to C$56.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 15.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BN. National Bank Financial raised Brookfield to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$81.00 price objective on Brookfield and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brookfield to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$68.50.

Brookfield Trading Up 1.1%

About Brookfield

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at C$66.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$85.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$83.66. The company has a market cap of C$148.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.61 and a beta of 1.96. Brookfield has a 1 year low of C$41.25 and a 1 year high of C$68.39.

Brookfield Corp, formerly Brookfield Asset Management Inc owns and manages the commercial property, power, and infrastructure assets. Its investment focus includes Real Estate, Infrastructure, Renewable Power and Private Equity. Real Estate is made up of office and retail properties; Renewable power is made up of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and storage generating facilities; Infrastructure is made up of utilities, transport, energy, data infrastructure, and sustainable resource assets; and Private Equity is focused on business services, infrastructure services, and industrial operations.

