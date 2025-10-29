National Bankshares Raises Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Price Target to C$195.00

Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$150.00 to C$195.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.13% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hammond Power Solutions from C$154.00 to C$211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hammond Power Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$184.67.

Shares of TSE HPS.A opened at C$203.39 on Monday. Hammond Power Solutions has a twelve month low of C$69.29 and a twelve month high of C$204.59. The firm has a market cap of C$2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$128.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$116.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc is engaged in designing and manufacturing of custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers and standard electrical transformers, serving the electrical and electronic industries. The company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States, Mexico and India.

