Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFI)

WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $34.00. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of WhiteFiber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of WhiteFiber from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of WhiteFiber to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of WhiteFiber in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of WhiteFiber in a report on Monday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

WhiteFiber Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of WhiteFiber

Shares of WhiteFiber stock opened at $33.84 on Monday. WhiteFiber has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $40.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WhiteFiber stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteFiber, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYFI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

WhiteFiber Company Profile

We believe we are a leading provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions. We own high-performance computing (“HPC”) data centers and provide cloud-based HPC graphics processing units (“GPU”) services, which we term cloud services, for customers such as AI application and machine learning (“ML”) developers (the “HPC Business”).

