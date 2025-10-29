Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.70.

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

FATE opened at $1.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.19. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.34.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,025.05% and a negative return on equity of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 899.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 459,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 209,508 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 250.9% in the first quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,149,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 822,037 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 25.3% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 109,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 22,026 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 96.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 104,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

